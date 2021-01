MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem-Roscoe firefighters were called to a home in Machesney Park Thursday morning after homeowners reported smoke was coming from the basement.

Crews arrived at a home on Stonington Way around 6 a.m. and worked to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental and was likely started by smoking materials that had been tossed into the trash.