ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kyle Pavia, 31, has been charged with homicide after giving Fentanyl to a woman who died from the drug.

According to court documents, on October 16th, Pavia gave Fentanyl to Tonya Marrufo, who died of a drug overdose.

Pavia was charged with Drug-Induced Homicide in relation to her death. He also faces the charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance for allegedly delivering between 1 – 15 grams of Fentanyl to Marrufo.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Pavia is being held without bond at the Winnebago County Jail, pending a court hearing.