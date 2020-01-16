Machesney Park man accused of possessing child pornography

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Eric Pallansch was indicted Thursday for Possession of Child Pornography.
The Machesney Park Police Department reportedly received a complaint against Pallansch on December 18th, 2019. When deputies investigated, they found Pallansch in possession of child pornography, police say.
Pallansch faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.
