Machesney Park man accused of possessing child pornography

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Eric Pallansch was indicted Thursday for Possession of Child Pornography.

The Machesney Park Police Department reportedly received a complaint against Pallansch on December 18th, 2019. When deputies investigated, they found Pallansch in possession of child pornography, police say.

Pallansch faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

