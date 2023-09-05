MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested Friday after breaking into a home and damaging the residence, according to police.

Kaleb O’Leary, 22, has been charged with Residential Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property $500-$10K, Criminal Trespass to Residence and Disorderly Conduct, according to records from the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Winnebago County deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 9500 block of Machesney Park’s Shore Drive around 9:17 a.m. Friday for a burglary that was in progress.

A man who had been hired by the homeowner to repair the residence called police after he found a man inside that was not supposed to be there.

The man was backing into the residence’s driveway with his sunroof down on Friday when he heard a noise. He saw O’Leary through an open upstairs window, court documents said. The center glass on the door on the Northwest side of the house was allegedly kicked in from the outside.

O’Leary was believed to be a painter that was expected to arrive at a later date by the repair man. He was putting his key into the front door, but O’Leary opened it. He was allegedly holding a pipe in his hand and told the repair man that he lived there.

The man told O’Leary who he was and told him to leave, but O’Leary remained on the property, according to court documents.

The repair man went into the master bathroom and found that the bathtub was overflowing, with the shower being on as well. The residence alarm panel had allegedly been ripped from the wall by the front door and submerged in the bathtub.

The vanity was damaged, as well as a toilet. An upstairs window had also been damaged beyond repair after being cranked open too far, documents said.

The interior of the residence had also filled with natural gas, as the fireplace had been turned on but never lit, according to court documents. Several drawers throughout the residence had also been left open.

O’Leary was brought into custody after being located in the backyard of the residence. He was found with a black key-fob type item in his pocket, which court documents said was used to arm or disarm the home security system.

O’Leary told officers that he “thought this was my friend’s house” before refusing to speak any further.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail