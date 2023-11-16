ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Dustin Trestik, 40, of Machesney Park, after what was described as a “violent domestic incident” in which a woman escaped from being beaten and strangled.

According to police, officers responded to a call in the 700 block of W. Riverside and spoke with a 35-year-old woman who appeared to have been beaten and strangled. Police said the woman was able to fight back against her attacker and escape. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Trestik was identified as the suspect, was taken into custody, and received medical treatment for a wound to his hand.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and reportedly found three guns. Trestik was charged with owning the guns since authorities say he is not a Firearm Owner Identification card holder.

Ultimately, Trestik was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangulation, Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of Firearms without a Valid FOID, and Possession of Ammunition without a Valid FOID.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.