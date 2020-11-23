Machesney Park man arrested on multiple rape, sexual abuse charges

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Lawrence Cornellier, of Machesney Park, has been charged after a 2-month long investigation into allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

According to the Roscoe Police Department, Cornellier was arrested on November 20th, as part of an investigation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

He faces charges including: Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Family Member under the age of 18, Criminal Sexual Assault of a victim between 13-17, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim less than 5 years old, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Communicating with a Witness.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

