Machesney Park man charged in hit and run drunk driving crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted Benjamin Welter, 28, for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash that critically injured a woman, and then leaving the scene.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-car crash in the 5500 block of Kilburn Avenue on September 28th around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was a passenger in Welter’s car, and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say Welter was identified as a suspect and was later arrested at his home in Machesney Park.

He was charged with Aggravated Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Personal Injury, Aggravated Driving With an Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More in Blood or Breath, Aggravated Driving With an Alcohol Concentration of 0.08 or More in Blood or Breath Resulting in Great Bodily Harm, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Great Bodily Harm.

Welter faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted. He is due to appear in court on November 5th.

