MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Kristopher Johnson, 20, of Machesney Park, has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided a home in the 8000 block of Waterview Road on Tuesday and gathered evidence against Johnson.

Ultimately, he was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.