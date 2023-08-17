MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man faces cocaine dealing and DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into a tree in a Rockford neighborhood on Wednesday.

William Johnson, 43, reportedly crashed into a tree in the 100 block of Vincent Avenue Wednesday night, prompting a police response to the area.

Deputies followed tire skid marks from the crash site to a nearby residence in the 300 block of Vincent Avenue and located a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the driveway,

According to court documents, the owner of the residence told police they had no idea who the vehicle belonged to and that their was a man still in the driver’s seat.

Police spoke to the driver, identified as Johnson, and noticed an opened can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle’s cup holder.

A search of the vehicle located more alcohol, as well as plastic bag of cocaine and unidentified pills.

Johnson was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivering cocaine and driving under the influence of alcohol, among others.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.