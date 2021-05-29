Machesney Park man found guilty of child pornography charges

(WTVO) — On Wednesday, 30-year-old Jordan Stoltz was found guilty of three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced.

On July 16, 2014, Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Stoltz’s home at 1006 Kingsley Drive, Machesney Park, Illinois.

A computer belonging to Stoltz was seized and searched by a Digital Forensic Examiner working for the Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation found around 4,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Child Pornography is a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Stoltz is set for sentencing on August 2.