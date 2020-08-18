Machesney Park man sentenced to 12 years for 2018 bank robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old David Baney, of Machesney Park, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for robbing a Chase Bank and a Mobil gas station in 2018.

Baney had pled guilty to robbing the Chase Bank at 7997 N. Alpine Road in Loves Park on January 6th, and the Kelley’s Market Mobil at 8200 N. 2nd Street in Machesney Park on January 11th.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Baney walked into the Chase Bank, at 7997 N. Alpine Road, in Loves Park, on January 11th, 2018, wearing a mask. He approached the teller and pointed a gun at a bank employee and bank customer, and demanded money.

Officials say Baney stole $24,402 from the bank, and then later the same day robbed the Kelley’s Market/Mobil gas station at 8200 N. Second Street, forcing an employee to hand over $170 in cash.

He was found guilty on charges of armed robbery, robbery, and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution of $24,732.

Investigators from the FBI-led Rockford Area Violent Gang Task Force participated in the investigation.

