Machesney Park man sentenced to 6 years for child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Eric Pallansch will spend 6 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Machesney Park Police began investigating Pallansch in December after receiving a complaint.

Investigators say they found a cell phone containing explicit images of children in Pallansch’s possession.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories