Machesney Park man sentenced to 6 years for child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Eric Pallansch will spend 6 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Machesney Park Police began investigating Pallansch in December after receiving a complaint.

Investigators say they found a cell phone containing explicit images of children in Pallansch’s possession.

