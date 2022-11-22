MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992.

Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive.

To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines.

“I think it makes people proud to be part of our community, and manufacturing is such an important part of our community so we’re able to celebrate that,” said co-owner and president, Teresa Beach-Shelow.

Superior Joining Technologies makes parts for the space industry, including parts of the thruster for the Dream Chaser Spaceplane, which is designed to resupply the International Space Station.

The company is also home to Rockford Robotics, a team made up of high school students from public and private schools, as well as home-schooled students, to build future engineers of the world.