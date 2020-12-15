Machesney Park mayor ‘humbled’ by community response to annual Toy Drive

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Machesney Park wanted to make sure this year’s annual Toy Drive delivered, so they partnered up with the North Park Church of Christ to hand out presents for 200 families.

“We had an overwhelming amount of people donate toys to our toy drive,” said Mayor Steve Johnson. “I’m very humbled to say that people are, our community is out there supporting people in need.”

Gifts were handed out by appointment only, in observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Johnson said that to see the involvement of his community to help those in need, was something special.

