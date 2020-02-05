Machesney Park Mexican restaurant to close its doors

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local restaurant announced it will be closing its current location in Machesney Park.

On Tuesday Carlito’s Tacos, 7828 N 2nd St, shared that they will be searching for a new location in the area and a possible food truck.



February 12th will be the final day at the location on N 2nd street. See their full statement below:



” We are saddened to say that our contract will not be renewed because the owner is selling the property therefore we are doing our best to find another location in the Machesney/loves park area also have been looking for a food truck but we have no further news at this point in time. Carlitos Tacos will be closing 2/12/2020.

Lets keep our spirits HIGH and Hope we find a new location.

ENJOY THESE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS WITH GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE AND FRESH FOOD!!

Carlos and I will be here every day till closing we’d love to see you all here. “

