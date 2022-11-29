JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a Machesney Park man who is accused of using his position to lure underage teen girls into sex.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, was assigned to the Naval Recruitment Office at 2900 Deerfield Drive, where he used his position to gain access to juvenile recruits and obtain personal information about them.

Police said Bradley-Hubbard would then engage with the teens on Snapchat and social media, telling them he was 18 years old, and striking up a relationship with them.

Authorities say he was responsible for recruiting for schools in the Rock County area.

In 2021, police said he began recruitment efforts at a local high school where several girls reported inappropriate behaviors.

He is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two girls, and attempted sexual contact with another.

He has been charged with four counts of Child Enticement and three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.

The US Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is reportedly also investigating Bradley-Hubbard, independently of the Janesville Police Department.