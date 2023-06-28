Older woman hands. Using touch screen phone. Old people and technology

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Machesney Park announced Wednesday that it would be bringing back the TeleCom Tax Rebate program for eligible seniors.

The program, which begins July 1st and ends August 31st, offers rebates on the telecommunications tax portion of telephone bills for up to $25 per household, per year for income-eligible residents age 65 and older.

Residents must provide proof of age, residence, income, and copies of their last 12 paid telephone bills. Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, July 3, and ending Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Application forms are available online at machesneypark.org/utilities or at Village Hall, 300 Roosevelt Road.