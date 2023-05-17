MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Fallen stateline officers were honored by family and law enforcement Wednesday evening as part of “Northern Illinois Police Memorial Week.”

The memorial service took place at Riverside Community Church. It was open to not only officers, but the community as well. The event paid tribute to those who have given their lives in the Northern Illinois area.

Families of those killed went up and lit candles for their loves ones.

The memorial week includes five days of events that show support and appreciation to stateline law enforcement officers.

“It’s an honor that I get to be involved with this to begin with, and it’s important that we never forget who they are and the sacrifice, not let alone for their community, but their family members as well,” said Katy Statler, recruiter for the Rockford Police Department. “To see some of the family members of officers that were lost several years ago still attend in their honor, it’s very humbling. This whole experience every year, leading up to this, is just a very humbling experience. It’s just an honor to be a part of it.”

There will be a three-day law enforcement display this weekend at CherryVale Mall. The displays consist of law enforcement officers or representatives from their agencies, squad cars, informational pass outs and interactive displays. This year’s events will host “Chief’s Day,” K-9 demonstrations, a bomb robot demonstration and Atwood Park birds of prey.

The displays will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.