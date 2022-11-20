MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local woman has been recognized for her work in education.

The Illinois State Board of Education presented Evelyn Meeks with the “Thomas Lay Burroughs Award” for her work as an outstanding school board member. She has been on the Harlem District 122 School Board for more than a decade. Meeks is currently serving as the leader of the district’s “Social Justice and Equity Committee.”

The state superintendent said that Meeks has helped transform the district from one that was “color blind” to one that now prides itself in being “color conscious.”