Machesney Park school sending some students home for remote learning after 3 cases of COVID-19

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — After three individuals have become infected with the coronavirus, Olson Park Elementary in Machesney Park has opted to send some students home for remote learning.

The school made the announcement on Friday, saying “based on the health department’s contact investigation, some classrooms will begin remote learning for two weeks as those students quarantine at home. If additional close contact is identified as part of the investigation, the health department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance.”

School administrators said the three individuals are “currently doing well and are in isolation at home.”

Olson Park Elementary is located at 1414 Minahan Drive.

