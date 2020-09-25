Machesney Park school switches to remote learning after increase in COVID-19 cases

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – After quarantining some classrooms for the past two weeks, Parker Early Education Center officials have made the decision to switch to remote learning as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

Parker Center had quarantined students in certain classrooms for the last two weeks, and sent the remaining students home Thursday.

“Since the beginning of the school year, we have had 17 total positive cases of COVID-19 between staff and students. Our total population at Parker Center is 477, which means 3.56% of our total population has tested positive. Some of those positive tests came in from those who were already quarantined and others came in from those who were in person,” said Harlem School District Superintendent Julie Morris.

“I, unfortunately, am making the decision to maintain all of our students on remote learning until October 8th,” she said.

