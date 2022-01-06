Machesney Park teachers deliver meals to students after COVID shuts down school

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An increase in COVID-19 cases and teacher shortages have forced Summit Academy to switch to remote learning, as nearly 30% of its staff are out sick or awaiting test results.

For the faculty still remaining on the job in the building, they are cooking, packing and delivering meals to more than 120 students over the next two weeks.

“It feels amazing to be surrounded by so many people, inside and outside of our staff, that are willing to drop everything they’re doing to make sure that students have a nutritious meal, even when they’re at school,” said Interim Director Nicole Brady.

Students will receive ten breakfasts and ten lunches, something that school leaders say not every family is capable of during the pandemic.