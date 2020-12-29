Machesney Park under snow emergency

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill (WTVO)–The Village of Machesney Park declares a snow emergency, starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Public Works Department officials ask residents to remove vehicles from the roadway until the snow has ended, and contractors have cleared the streets of snow.



Under the order, vehicles aren’t allowed to park or stand on any of the following until it has been completely cleared of snow:

road

highway

roadway shoulder

ditch

any other property that could be used as a roadway within Machesney Park

Fines range from $25 to $100, and the violator’s vehicle could be removed.

Officials also say anyone who deliberately places snow from their private property on public streets or the sidewalk will also be fined $50.

