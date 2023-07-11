MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park woman faces aggravated DUI and child endangerment charges for allegedly crashing into a tree shortly after she was seen drinking alcohol at a nearby park with a two-year-old child.

Ruth Campbell, 41, was arrested on Sunday after police were called to the 100 block of Old Harlem Road in Machensey Park for a report of a car striking a tree.

Two witnesses allegedly saw Campbell drinking alcohol and arguing with another person at Stones Landing park, 7930 Shore Drive, prior to the crash.

Campbell reportedly “threw” the two-year-old child into the front seat and began driving east toward Old Harlem Road.

The witnesses then followed Campbell, who “accelerated to a high rate of speed eastbound on Old Harlem Road, then swerved off the road and struck the tree,” according to court documents.

The child was found at the scene laying on the center console with a head injury and abrasions to his stomach.

Another passenger, an adult male, suffered a broken pelvis and a head injury. All three were taken to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside for treatment.

Police searched the vehicle, finding an open bottle of liquor and several open beer cans, as well as an unused child seat.

Campbell was charged with improper lane usage, expired registration, DUI, aggravated DUI, driving with suspended a license, illegal transportation of alcohol, child restraint violation, and child endangerment.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $3000 bond.