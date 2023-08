MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 70-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday when a concrete sewer pipe fell on him.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Steele Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department.