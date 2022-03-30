MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open it’s Machesney Park location next month.

The store is due to open on April 11th.

The restaurant, located near Lowe’s on Illinois Route 173, is part of a fast-casual restaurant chain originating in Wichita, Kan. The menu includes steakburgers, hot dogs and a variety of frozen custard treats.

The restaurant chain has locations in more than 30 states across the country, including Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Mayor Steve Johnson first announced that the restaurant would open in 2020, but construction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A groundbreaking ceremony took place in July 2021.