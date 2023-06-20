MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem School District has decided not to create a “Flag Policy.”

The idea was discussed at length during a Tuesday evening meeting. It was just a proposal to have guidelines in place, but the majority of members thought that creating a policy would cause problems since there has not been any issues in the past.

It would then be up to the board to decide which flags can or cannot be flown, leading to questions of why it approved one but not the other.

“What is the why behind this,” said Harlem School District 122 Superintendent Dr. Terrell Yarbrough. “We’ve never had a problem ever. Ever.”

A proposed policy was discussed Tuesday evening, but former students came out to speak against it.

“Raising the flag. While it may not necessarily seem like it’s a big deal to someone who may not necessarily identify with that, someone who does and someone who may be struggling with their identity, seeing that representation and visibility is very important,” one former student said.

The American Flag, Illinois State Flag and Harlem Husky Flag are always flown, but other flags flown in the past include the flag of Mexico during Hispanic Heritage Month and the Pride flag during Pride Month.

“I don’t see why either of those are an issue,” said Harlem School Board member Megan Hastings. “We have a giant bilingual population, we have a giant LGBTQ+ population. I trust our administrators to make those decisions. I don’t see our administrators hanging anything hateful from a flagpole, and I trust Dr. Yarbrough. If anything was hateful hanging from a flagpole, he’d be on it immediately.”

Flags representing branches of the military have also been flown. Board members and community members spoke about how important it is to keep the diverse student population represented.

“Our students matter,” Yarbrough said. “I matter as a Black man in this district, and to have any type of policy that is going to exclude anybody from feeling like they belong in our school district, we need to really think about what we’re doing.”

The decision on which flags will fly will continue to be made by school administrators. If a problem occurs in the future, the topic would be revisited.