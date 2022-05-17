MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Nominations from two U.S. congressmen lead to a big honor for one Harlem High School student.

Senior Wyatt Berry officially received admission to the U.S. Naval Academy at his school’s awards night. He is among 16,000 applicants. Only 1,200 are admitted to the USNA Class of 2026.

His grandparents’ stories about their military service inspired his journey, and Berry said that anyone thinking about applying should give it their all.

“Absolutely go for it, just put your all into the application process, put your all into it,” Berry said. “Just be a standout in your high school and you can become a part of any of the academies as well.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger nominated Berry for the academy. His basic training begins June 30.