Madigan’s chosen successor declines full month salary after spending only 2 days on the job

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt announced Friday that he would not take an obligated full month’s salary as former Speaker Mike Madigan’s replacement, after serving only two days on the job.

Kodatt, 26, resigned Wednesday over allegations of misconduct.

Neither Kodatt nor his employers in the 13th Ward Constituency Services Office described the nature of the allegations, but 13th Ward Committeeman Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn said, “We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”

Illinois does not hold special elections when state legislators resign. Instead, political party leaders from the area appoint someone to fill the post for the remainder of the term, granting them the electoral advantage of incumbency without ever having to face the voters. With 56% of the weighted vote in the 22nd House District, Madigan holds enough clout to pick his own replacement.

Madigan resigned from his seat as the 22nd district representative on Thursday after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.

A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan on Thursday chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar as the next House Speaker.