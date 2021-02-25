Madigan’s replacement chosen — for 2nd time in 4 days

Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar is sworn into office as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by former Illinois’ Speaker of the House Mike Madigan since 1971, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The first choice for the position, Edward Guerra Kodatt, was sworn in Sunday but resigned Wednesday. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A successor to state Rep. Michael Madigan has been chosen for the second time in four days.

A committee of local Democrats led by Madigan, the former House speaker who resigned his 22nd District Illinois House seat last week after half-a-century, on Thursday chose community activist Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar.

Guerrero-Cuellar had finished second on Sunday in the process to Edward Guerra Kodatt, the personal choice of Madigan’s. Kodatt was forced to resign three days later because of unspecified “questionable conduct. ”

The 39-year-old Guerrero-Cuellar, operations manager for a community services nonprofit, was nominated by Chicago 23rd Ward Alderwoman Silvana Tabaras.