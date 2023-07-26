KEY WEST, Fla. (WTVO) — A Madison, Wisconsin man is a proud “papa” after winning the 42nd annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest on Saturday.

Gerrit Marshall, 68, took home the honor of best resemblance to the legendary author Ernest Hemingway, beating out nearly 140 would-be doppelgangers who entered the contest.

In this Saturday, July 22, 2023, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Gerrit Marshall, center, hoists his trophy after winning the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Fla. After 11 years of competing Marshall, a Madison, Wisc., resident, finally achieved success on his 68th birthday. Flanking Marshall, from left, are previous winners including Tom Grizzard, Wally Collins and John Stubbings. The competition was a highlight of the annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West throughout most of the 1930s. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

A retired television broadcast engineer, Marshall finally emerged victorious after 11 attempts.

The Hemingway Look-Alike Contest is held annually at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West, Florida, where the author frequented during his time on the island.

As well as the contest and other festival events, the look-alikes focus on raising scholarship funds for local students. Almost $125,000 was raised during the 2023, contest officials estimate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.