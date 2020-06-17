Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo to reopen on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Families in search of some adventure can visit Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo, which is set to reopen Thursday, June 18th.

The gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and will remain open until 4:30 p.m, according to the zoo’s website.

New rules have been implemented, including the use of one-way paths and a single entrance, through Randall Avenue.

The outdoor buildings and play areas will remain closed, the zoo said, and capacity limits will be enforced, due to COVID-19.

All staff are required to wear masks and guests are “highly encouraged” to wear masks as well.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

