MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Families in search of some adventure can visit Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo, which is set to reopen Thursday, June 18th.
The gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and will remain open until 4:30 p.m, according to the zoo’s website.
New rules have been implemented, including the use of one-way paths and a single entrance, through Randall Avenue.
The outdoor buildings and play areas will remain closed, the zoo said, and capacity limits will be enforced, due to COVID-19.
All staff are required to wear masks and guests are “highly encouraged” to wear masks as well.
MORE HEADLINES:
- JC Penney shutting Freeport store, 40% off sales start Wednesday
- New Beijing coronavirus outbreak raises fears for rest of world
- Target increasing minimum wage to $15, giving essential employees $200 bonus
- Indiana woman charged after attempting to neuter her dog by herself
- Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo to reopen on Thursday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!