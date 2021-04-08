Mail-in votes may change fate of Rockford School Board President

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mail in votes may swing the results of Tuesday’s election for one of Rockford School Board seats.

Challenger Kamrin Muhammad looks to possibly unseat Ken Scrivano in District C as the too-close-to call race narrowed Thursday morning, with Muhammad leading by six votes as mail in ballots are tallied.

Scrivano is currently school board president.  He’s held the District C seat since 2011.

It’s not known when all of the mail in votes will be counted and the election results made official.

