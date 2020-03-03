2 hospitalized following ‘major accident’ on US 20 in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Traffic was stopped in both directions in the area of 12200 West State Road/U.S. Hwy 20 due to a “major accident” Tuesday afternoon.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a white BMW headed eastbound lost control and crashed into the ditch.
Police say there were two occupants in the car, both of whom were airlifted to a local hospital and are said to have suffered serious injuries.
The accident happened around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
