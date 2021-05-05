Major pharmacies now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations without appointment

FILE – In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo, a health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station. AstraZeneca’s release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could bury doubts about the shot and put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours later, U.S. officials released an unusual statement expressing concerns AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several major national pharmacies are making COVID-19 vaccines available for walk-in same-day appointments.

CVS announced same-day and walk-in vaccinations are available at 300 locations across Illinois starting today.

Walmart and Sam’s Club announced 175 locations in Illinois would be accepting walk-ins starting yesterday.

Meijer announced last week that coronavirus vaccines would be available at all it’s locations, without an appointment.

Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19’s toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government Wednesday.

But they also warn that a “substantial increase” in hospitalizations and deaths is possible if unvaccinated people do not follow basic precautions such as wearing a mask and keeping their distance from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper included projections from six research groups. Their assignment was to predict the course of the U.S. epidemic between now and September under different scenarios, depending on how the vaccination drive proceeds and how people behave.

Mainly, it’s good news. Even under scenarios involving disappointing vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to drop dramatically by the end of July and continue to fall afterward.

The CDC is now reporting an average of about 350,000 new cases each week, 35,000 hospitalizations and over 4,000 deaths.

Under the most optimistic scenarios considered, by the end of July new weekly national cases could drop below 50,000, hospitalizations to fewer than 1,000, and deaths to between 200 and 300.

“We are not out of the woods yet, but we could be very close,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, while noting that variants of the coronavirus are a “wild card” that could set back progress.

The projections are probably in line with what many Americans were already expecting for this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.