DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish teamed up with local trade unions to build a basketball court for a boy with a life-threatening blood disorder.

Ayden Arnold, 11, of Dixon, got the surprise Sunday afternoon. The green and white court is complete with bleachers and benches.

Local organizations donated the time and materials to make his wish come true. His dad was the one who inspired him to wish for something that he could use often.

“At first I thought I wanted a trip or something, but then he made me realize that I love basketball and I can use this forever, and my kids can use it and a lot of other people can, instead of just going up to a vacation for three days,” Arnold said. “I expected all of this, but it’s so much better than I thought it was gonna be.”

Arnold also got new equipment, including green and white shoes with the number “34” for his favorite player and team, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.