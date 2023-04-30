ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some very special children and their families were treated to a day at a local museum on Sunday.

Rockford area Make-A-Wish alumni celebrated “World Wish Day” at the Discovery Center Museum.

The reunion gave them the opportunity to connect with one another and with local volunteers. They were treated to a private dome show and lunch.

“World Wish Day” remembers the first wish on April 29, 1980 that inspired the founding of the Make-A-Wish foundation. It also serves as a reminder of the lasting impact these wishes have on their lives, as well as shares a message of hope.

“It feels amazing,” said Amy Ceciliano, wish alumni manager of Make-A-Wish Illinois. “It is so energizing to see our families in person. It is so exciting to hear their stories and hear the lasting impact that their wishes had on their lives, and a wish is so transformative. It takes them away from everything that they are dealing with, with going to the doctor’s office and having so many things that they are out of control of.”

Make-A-Wish is granting over 15,000 wishes this year, including 700 in Illinois.