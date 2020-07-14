Making face-coverings fun for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With new COVID-19 case numbers still in the hundreds, many parents wonder what the upcoming school year will look like.

One thing families are preparing for is kids wearing masks throughout the entire school day. One local doctor shared tips on how parents can make that transition easier for their kids.

“A lot of kids want to know why they have to do something. So if you just say you have to wear this face-covering because this is what the school is telling you to do, they’re going to be less likely to want to do it,” explained Dr. Jennifer Kline, an infection prevention manager at SwedishAmerican.

As schools work on finalizing their plans for re-opening in the fall, SwedishAmerican Infection Prevention Manager Jennifer Kline says there are steps parents can take to make sure kids are ready. Especially, if they’re going to be required to wear face-coverings for hours each day.

“Help them practice. So start now, spend some time wearing a face covering, Figure out what the barriers might be now before school starts and it’s more difficult to figure out what the problem might be,” Dr. Kline said.

Kline says making the process fun for kids could be a big help.

“Pick a fabric or a face covering that has a cute design, or maybe a favorite character on it. You can put the face covering on stuffed animals or dolls to help kind of feel like it’s more of a game or something fun to do,” Dr. Kline added.

It’s also important to act as a role model for your kids.

“Be honest, tell them why, tell them what it’s for. But also model the behavior- it’s very important that parents follow the rules that they’re going to ask their kids to follow,” she advised.

Cortney Madden doesn’t think her two-year-old niece will have any problems.

“She doesn’t have an issue wearing it. I think it’s because she sees everybody else wearing one. Her mom’s always wearing one, her auntie’s always wearing one, her granny’s always wearing one, so for her, she probably just wants to fit in with the rest of us,” Madden said.

“They probably feel a little helpless right now, there’s not much they can do. They’re isolated, they’re away from their friends. But if you explain there’s a way they can help keep people safe and healthy, they might be more willing to do it,” Dr. Kline concluded.

