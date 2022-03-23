(WTVO) — A new birth control pill for men has proven to be 99% effective in tests for preventing pregnancies.

Scientists announced their findings on Wednesday at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society, according to Sky News. The pill has proven in tests to effectively prevent pregnancy in mice without any obvious side-effects.

Men currently only have access to single-use condoms, which are only about 85% effective, according to Planned Parenthood, and vasectomies, an invasive procedure that is generally considered a permanent form of sterilization.

The pills are a reportedly a non-hormonal male contraceptive. Several other compounds that target the male sex hormone testosterone are undergoing clinical trials, but they could cause depression, weight gain and other side effects.

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota. “If everything goes well and the drug shows safety and efficacy in the clinical trial, it’d be safe to assume that we could see this on the market within this decade and perhaps as early as in five years.”

The team working on the contraceptive hopes to begin clinical trials in the second half on 2022, but they warned that safety concerns could stop the pills from reaching the market, according to INews.