ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s attorney has announced charges against a 38-year-old man who is accused of a November break-in and robbery of a Rockford business.

Joseph J. Montoro faces one charge of burglary in Winnebago County, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine in Cook County, where he was arrested.

The charges stem from a November 17 incident in which Montoro allegedly broke into Next Stop Slots, 1890 Daimler Road, and forced open a slot machine. Montoro is accused of taking approximately $3600 from the machine.

The 38-year-old is currently on parole for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was arrested on Monday and found to be in possession of a .357 handgun and cocaine.

Montoro will be held in Cook County on his new charges before being transported to Winnebago County for his initial court appearance.