CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of running over fans before a White Sox game on Tuesday has been identified.

Cornelius Garcia, 20, was taken into custody following a brief pursuit that ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., just outside Gate 4 of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Garcia allegedly struck four fans as they were trying to cross the street before driving away. One of the victims was reportedly thrown by the impact and stuck in the sunroof of the car.

Three of the victims, a 51-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and an unidentified man; were reportedly taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Garcia was faces 12 criminal charges, including multiple charges for failing to report an accident and dangerous driving.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.