ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Roland Breault, 60, the man accused of stabbing Dusty Boots Saloon owner Joe Pendergrass to death in 2016, will face a jury in May — seven years after the killing took place.

Pendergrass was stabbed while at Advanced Medical Rehabilitation in the 1800 block of Windsor Road, where his wife, Cathy Dzik, worked.

He later died at Rockford Memorial Hospital.

Breault was arrested and charged with the crime a few days later.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Breault posted bond and was released from jail, but had his bond revoked when he attempted to buy two firearms at a local sporting goods store. Breault claimed to be purchasing the guns for self-defense; prosecutors noted that he already owned six firearms.

Breault has claimed the stabbing was in self-defense after Pendergrass attacked him during an argument.

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News showed that Dzik and Breault’s wife, Mary Ann Breault, were partners in the Loves Park chiropractic clinic and were in the middle of a lawsuit when Pendergrass was killed.

There have been years of delays in the case.

Breault has been held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond.

On Friday, a Winnebago County Judge set a jury trial for May 13th, 2024.

Breault is due back in court for a status hearing next month.