ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man that police said shot and killed a local grocery store employee earlier this year said that he is innocent.

William Jones appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom, pleading not guilty to First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery. A new judge was also assigned to the case.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing Peggy Anderson back in January. The 63-year-old was shot in the chest during a robbery.

She was reportedly coming down the stairs from apartments above Pinnon Meats, 2324 N. Court. Anderson was a long-time employee of the store.

Jones was arrested in Alabama nearly a month later. His bond is set at $500,000.

He is due back in court April 18.