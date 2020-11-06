Man accused of killing Rachel Dishman pleads not guilty to murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Joseph Peppers, accused of the murder of Rockford woman Rachel Dishman, pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Friday.

Dishman, 43, was found dead on October 27th after she was reported missing.

Around noon on the 27th, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5900 Block of Cunningham Road where they located the body of a deceased adult female.

Officials say the female was confirmed to be Dishman of Rockford, who was last seen on Saturday. On Monday, police asked the public for help finding Rachel.

The Winnebago County Coroner says Dishman died of blunt trauma to the head.

Dishman had been reported missing on October 25th.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says Peppers was developed as a suspect.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

His next court appearance will be on December 2nd.

Peppers is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on a $5 million bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

