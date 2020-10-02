Man accused of setting fire to Rockford church pleads Not Guilty in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man who officials say is responsible for destroying a 151-year-old Rockford church and setting a string of fires in the city has pleaded Not Guilty to the charges.

Edward Wash was arraigned in court on Friday.

He faces three arson charges.

Wash is accused of burning down the Metro Christian Centre in early September.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours and the structure was later demolished. That same night, firefighters also responded to a dumpster fire and another structure fire near the church.

Wash’s next court date is set for October 30th.

