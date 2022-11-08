ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marzavious Thomas, 27, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of arson for allegedly setting fire to two Rockford churches.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas ignited fires at two different churches on E. State Street on October 19th, 2022.

Bethesda Covenant Church

Thomas was identified as the suspect in both crimes and arrested.

On Monday, November 8th, the grand jury indicted him on charges of maliciously damaging and destroying, and attempting to damage and destroy, the churches.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.