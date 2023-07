OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Morrison man was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Jason Endress, 44, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police allege Endress had sexual contact with a minor in rural Oregon.

Endress was booked into the Ogle County Jail without bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.