Man accused of soliciting Winnebago County minor for sex

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Crystal Lake man has been arrested on charges of soliciting a Winnebago County minor through social media.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, police were notified that an adult male was contacting a minor on social media. The investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Kobrick, 24, of Crystal Lake.

Kobrick was arrested in the 500 block of Wilshire Drive on Monday, August 2nd, police said.

He was charged with Solicitation to Meet a Child.

Kobrick was turned over to Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police detectives for further investigation.

