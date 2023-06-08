ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Justin Joiner, 26, will stand trial for the 2018 murder of his father, David Joiner, after over a half-decade of postponements.

J. Joiner is accused of stabbing his father to death at his home in the 1400 block of Christina Street.

On February 13, 2018, Rockford Police responded the house around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found David Joiner suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His son was charged with murder the following day.

Joiner’s trial has been delayed for years; he has been found unfit to stand trial at least five times since 2019.

On Wednesday, the court found Joiner fit for trial.

Joiner is charged with three counts of murder and one count of domestic battery.