Man accused of swindling Roscoe homeowners out of $4.2K in home repairs

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Ariel Zmijewski has been indicted on charges that he took $4,200 from Roscoe homeowners to conduct home repairs and then never did the work.

The Roscoe Police Department says they received a complaint on September 23rd, that a check written to Zmijewski had been cashed, but repairs never performed on their home.

Zmijewski is the owner of G F Company in Belvidere.

Zmijewski has been charged with Theft by Deception and faces up to 5 years in prison if found guilty.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 23rd.

