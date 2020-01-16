Man accused of swindling Roscoe homeowners out of $4.2K in home repairs

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Ariel Zmijewski has been indicted on charges that he took $4,200 from Roscoe homeowners to conduct home repairs and then never did the work.
The Roscoe Police Department says they received a complaint on September 23rd, that a check written to Zmijewski had been cashed, but repairs never performed on their home.
Zmijewski is the owner of G F Company in Belvidere.
Zmijewski has been charged with Theft by Deception and faces up to 5 years in prison if found guilty.
He is scheduled to appear in court on January 23rd.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!